Andre Fialho vs. Brennan Ward Added to Bellator 207

Bellator 207 has added a welterweight bout between Andre Fialho and Brennan Ward, as reported by Sherdog.com, with both fighters making their 2018 debuts. Bellator 207 takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on October 12th.

Andre Fialho is 9-1 in his MMA career, with seven of his nine victories coming by TKO stoppage. Fialho’s one loss came in his third fight in Bellator, with a 2016 TKO loss to Chidi Njokuani . He was able to bounce back with a win over AJ Matthews last July at Bellator 181. Andre Fialho currently trains out of the American Kickboxing Academy.

Brennan Ward will come into the fight the more experienced fighter, with more than twice as many professional fights as Fialho and a 14-6 MMA record. In Bellator, Ward has been active since 2012, with a 9-6 record in the promotion. Ward is currently on a two-fight skid, with losses to Paul Daley and Fernando Gonzalez. Ward will hope to pick up his first win since 2016 when he enters the combat zone for the first time this year.

With the addition of this contest, here is the current Bellator 207 lineup:

Heavyweight Grand Prix (semi-finals): Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader

Mike Kimbel vs. Alex Potts

Andre Fialho vs. Brennan Ward

Sergei Kharitonov vs. Roy Nelson

Kemran Lachinov vs. Sean Lally

What is your prediction for this welterweight bout? Does Andre Fialho get the win or Brennan Ward?