Andre Fili Rips Michael Johnson After UFC Lincoln Loss

Andre Fili wasn’t impressed by his fight with Michael Johnson and has taken to social media to express his feelings.

As seen in the co-main event of the UFC Lincoln event on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on FOX Sports 1, Johnson was able to score a split decision win over Fili in a three-round featherweight bout by getting a 30-27 nod from the judges in his favor.

As a result of losing this fight, it snapped Fili’s two-fight winning streak and marked Johnson’s first win at 145 pounds with the close decision victory.

After the fight, he was upset and took to social media to not only lash out at Johnson but to express his frustration. It should be noted that there was bad blood between these fighters leading into the fight. It’s safe to say that Fili isn’t the biggest fan of Johnson.

Fili took to his official Instagram account to write the following about the fight and loss:

“I WON that fight. Plain and simple. My preparation was perfect and my performance was superior. The universe provides challenges and rewards us for the way we react to and navigate through them.

All I’m going to keep focusing on is what I can control. I’m hungrier than ever and I’ll be back better than ever. Thank you to everyone who has my back, I love ya’ll. With that said, @menace155 you hit like a bitch and you act like a bitch- I’m ready to crack it off anytime.”

