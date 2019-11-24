Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff in the Works for UFC 246

UFC 246 is working on adding a featherweight bout to its bill that would feature UFC veteran Andre Fili facing off against rising prospect Sodiq Yusuff come January.

UFC 246 has been reported to be scheduled for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on 2018. It is also rumored to be featuring the return of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. There has been no official announcement from the promotion and, notably, the UFC’s official website currently lists February 8th’s Texas event as the home for UFC 246.

In any event, Andre Fili and Sodiq Yusuff are reportedly headed towards a collision at UFC 246, with MMA Junkie breaking the news earlier this morning.

Andre Fili will be looking to make it three straight wins when the bout takes place after defeating Myles Jury and Sheymon Moraes. In the Moraes bout, Fili picked up his first KO in four years and earned Performance of the Night because of it. Fili will look to follow-up that performance against a man whose victories came mostly by way of knockout, Sodiq Yusuff.

Sodiq Yusuff has won five straight fights, with only one loss on his record, and is undefeated in the UFC at 3-0. Andre Fili will certainly be the most proven opponent Yusuff will have faced in his young career, but Yusuff’s most recent bout against Gabriel Benitez, which saw the Nigerian earn the knockout in the very first round, indicates that Yusuff is prepared to meet the challenge head-on.

Who do you predict will win between Andre Fili and Sodiq Yusff?