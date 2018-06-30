Andre Pederneiras Relinquishes Position as Nova Uniao Leader

Andre Pederneiras has stepped down as the leader of Nova Uniao.

For over 20 years, Pederneiras was the leader and head coach over at Nova Uniao. Former world champions such as future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo, Renan Barao, and Eduardo Dantas have emerged thanks to the help of Pederneiras.

Andre Pederneiras’ Statement

While Pederneiras still plans to coach, he told Combate that he is now free to train fighters outside of Nova Uniao. Pederneiras released the following statement, which reveals the coach’s plans going forward and why he has decided to step down as the leader of Nova Uniao (translation via MMAFighting.com):

“It was officially announced today that I’m no longer part of team Nova Uniao, and I wanted to say some words for you here.

The decision to step down as Nova Uniao leader happened after we opened Upper Arena, which has worked as a training center for Nova Uniao for two years.

My idea is to turn Upper Arena in a neutral place for high-level training for athletes from other teams as well, not only Nova Uniao. I want to build the best and biggest martial arts training center of the country, helping the evolution of the sport, and also work on a social side, passing along my knowledge of 30 years dedicated to the sport, both fighting and administrative sides, to those who want to learn.

It was 21 years of many accomplishments and achievements at Nova Uniao, now I intend to invest in other dreams. I know it might seems crazy for some, but I think that everything I’ve done since the beginning seemed crazy. So I count on your support so this new phase is a victorious one. Not only for me, but for the sport and for our country that I love so much.”

Do you think Andre Pederneiras leaving his leadership role will negatively impact Nova Uniao?