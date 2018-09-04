Andrea Lee Books Her Next Fight at UFC on FOX 31 in December

Andrea Lee will look to put her focus back on her career as she makes her return to action in December against Jessica-Rose Clark.

Andrea Lee will look to put her focus back on her career when she returns to action at UFC on FOX 31 on Dec. 15 in a flyweight fight against Jessica-Rose Clark.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Tuesday.

Lee is currently 1-0 in the UFC and has been touted as one of the brightest prospects in the growing 125-pound women’s division.

This will also be the first time Lee is back in action after an unfortunate situation unfolded in early August involving her husband Donny Aaron, who is being sought by police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities are searching for Aaron after he allegedly assaulted Lee at their home in Louisiana. A warrant issued for his arrest charged Aaron with one count of domestic battery and one count of false imprisonment.

Aaron remains at large.

The warrant for his arrest on domestic violence charges came just a couple of months after Aaron’s name was in the headlines for an entirely different reason when it was discovered that he had several Nazi symbols tattooed on his body. Aaron and Lee both defended his decision not to cover up or remove the tattoos after the controversy surrounding his ink was first reported.

Lee has stayed quiet regarding her husband’s pending arrest while asking for privacy regarding the situation. It appears she’s ready to put her focus back on fighting as she looks to make her second appearance in the Octagon later this year.

As for Clark, she’s gone 2-1 since joining the UFC roster with wins over Bec Rawlings and Paige VanZant. The Australia born fighter who now resides in Las Vegas fell to Jessica Eye in her most recent fight as she looks to get back into the win column when she returns in December.

UFC on FOX 31 takes place in Milwaukee and it will serve as the final UFC card on the main FOX network before a new broadcast deal with ESPN kicks off in 2019.