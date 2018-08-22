Andrea Lee Releases Statement After Warrant Issued for Husband’s Arrest

UFC fighter Andrea Lee has released her first full length statement following an alleged domestic violence incident involving her husband Donny Aaron in early August

Andrea Lee is asking for privacy in the wake of the domestic violence allegations against her husband from early August.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Lee’s husband Donny Aaron in connection with an incident that took place on Aug. 5 after police were called to their home by fellow mixed martial artist Andy Nguyen following an altercation that allegedly turned physical.

Aaron is being sought by police on charges of domestic battery abuse and false imprisonment over the incident.

On Wednesday, Lee released her first full statement via Twitter since the incident occurred.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and kind words over the past week,” Lee wrote. “Every post, tweet, comment does not go unnoticed. My family and I are handling the situation to the best of our ability, as this is a very sensitive issue and one that as a public figure I wish was not taking place in a public forum.

“I respectfully ask that everyone respects our privacy at this time as we work towards resolutions and closure. I look forward to returning to the Octagon and resuming my winning ways in the near future. Competing has always been a sanctuary for me and brings great joy to my life.”

Shreveport Police are still searching for Aaron and believe he may have fled to Georgia but his whereabouts are still unknown at this time.

Aaron previously served time in prison for manslaughter after shooting an unarmed man seven times near his home back in 2005. Aaron had also been arrested while out on bail for that crime for a separate domestic violence incident with an ex-girlfriend.

More recently, Aaron made headlines earlier this summer when it was discovered that he had at least two Nazi symbols tattooed on his body. Aaron later explained that the tattoos were done while he was serving time in prison and he refused to cover them up or have them removed.

As for Lee, she joined the UFC roster last year and made her Octagon debut in 2018 with a unanimous decision win in a ‘Fight of the Night’ effort in May.