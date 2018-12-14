Andrea Lee Speaks On Cancelled UFC on FOX 31 Bout

Andrea Lee was quick to talk about the cancellation of her UFC on FOX 31 bout.

Lee was scheduled to take on Jessica Rose-Clark tomorrow night (Dec. 15). The bout was to take place inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. During the event’s weigh-ins, UFC officials announced that Rose-Clark was deemed medically unfit to compete. As a result, the women’s flyweight clash was scrapped.

Andrea Lee Issues Statement

Lee took to her Instagram account to post the following:

“Sorry guys my fight was scratched, it’s kinda funny actually, considering how crappy 2018 has been. I’ve made no excuses though, I came prepared, I trained hard, camp was AMAZING. I water loaded, I ate my meals, I started my cut as soon as I stepped off the plane, actually before I got on the plane. I cut all day yesterday and was at 128 when I went to bed and woke up at 127, I’m always ready. I know Jess wanted to fight as badly as I did and it’s just unfortunate how these things turn out, I hope she is well and healthy. It sucks for the both of us. Please don’t talk sh*t, it’s over and we are focused on the next.”

UFC on FOX 31 will be headlined by a lightweight rematch between Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta. Back in Feb. 2014, Iaquinta earned a unanimous decision win over Lee. Will lightning strike twice, or is it “The Motown Phenom’s” turn to shine? Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC on FOX 31.

Should the UFC book Andrea Lee against someone else, or try to schedule Lee vs. Jessica Rose-Clark again?