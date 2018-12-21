Andrea Lee vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith Set for UFC on ESPN 1

UFC on ESPN 1 has added a flyweight bout against two ranked fighters, #11-ranked Andrea Lee and #13-ranked Ashlee Evans-Smith. News of the bout was originally reported by MyMMANews.com.

Andrea Lee is currently on a five-fight winning streak, which continued in her UFC debut last May, where Lee picked up the unanimous decision victory over Veronica Macedo at UFC Chile. Lee was originally scheduled to face Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Milwaukee this past weekend, unfortunately weight-cut complications forced Clark off of the card.

Ashlee Evans-Smith is also coming off of a win after having lost two straight prior. Evans-Smith lost to current #3-ranked bantamweight Ketlen Vieira and then Sarah Moraes. Evans-Smith’s only 2018 bout was against Bec Rawlings at UFC 223, with Evans-Smith earning the unanimous decision in her flyweight debut. Both Evans-Smith and Andrea Lee will be looking to go 2-0 in the UFC’s flyweight division come February.

UFC on ESPN 1 takes place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The targeted main event for the card is the returning Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou. Should that bout be finalized, the UFC on ESPN 1 card would contain the following bouts:

Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou

Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Cortney Casey

Bryan Barberena vs. Vicente Luque

Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Andrea Lee vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel

Aleksandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire

Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

Luke Sanders vs. Renan Barão

Manny Bermudez vs. Benito Lopez

Who gets the win? Andrea Lee or Ashlee Evans-Smith?