Andrei Arlovski Hoping To Fight For Four Or Five More Years

Despite being 40 and having 46 bouts, Andrei Arlovski would like to compete for a few more years.

Arlovski has been competing as a mixed martial artist since 1999. “The Pitbull” was able to capture Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight gold and he is currently on the UFC roster. He will meet Augusto Sakai on April 27 on the UFC on ESPN 3 card.

Andrei Arlovski Wants Four Or Five More Years Of Fighting

MMAJunkie.com caught up with Arlovski before his next bout. “The Pitbull” said in a perfect world, he keeps fighting for a few more years:

“Best-case scenario, (I want to keep doing this for) maybe four, five more years. We’ll see. I still have, like, at age 40, I’m training more than I used to train when I was 25. Every morning, when I wake up in camp, I remember what I want. I want to be champion of the world again. I got a few losses right now, I think it’s like 50-50, but fact is I lost a couple of fights and I’m just in the beginning of my way again.”

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Fort Lauderdale. The card is expected to be headlined by Jacare Souza vs. Jack Hermansson.