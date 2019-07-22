Andrei Arlovski Issues An Apology For Using A Homophobic Slur At Post-Fight Scrum

Andrei Arlovski has issued an apology for the homophobic slur he used after his win over Ben Rothwell.

He was asked about people saying his chin was gone where he went on this profane rant.

“Once again I will tell everyone shut your f*****g mouths about my glass chin, so go f**k yourself, f****s,” Arlovski said in the post-fight scrum. “That’s it. I proved to everyone, you’re f*****g wrong.”

Now, Arlovski issued an apology to MMA Junkie over the use of the homophobic slur.

“I apologize to anyone I offended with my poor choice of words,” Arlovski said. “I did not mean to offend any one group or person. I’m deeply sorry and will not use these type of words in the future.”

The UFC also released a statement on these comments to MMA Junkie where they had this to say.

“UFC is aware of the recent remarks from heavyweight athlete Andrei Arlovski,” the promotion said in a statement. “The organization does not condone any disparaging comments regarding race, religion and/or sexual orientation. We have already addressed this issue directly with Andrei and his team. This is an ongoing priority for the organization, and there will be continued monitoring of these types of situations moving forward.”