Andrei Arlovski Plans to Fight for At Least Four More Years

Andrei Arlovski’s plan for the near-to-moderate future do not include retirement. And you don’t hear many people chiming in to disagree with him after defeating Ben Rothwell via unanimous decision at UFC San Antonio. Even at 40 years of age, Arlovski sees himself continuing to compete for another half decade…at the minimum (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“I’m a lucky person, first of all. I have great coaches, I have a great team, a great facility and gym, American Top Team, where there’s a lot of heavyweights,” Arlovski told MMA Junkie Radio. “The most important thing for me, my wife, to get to do what I do, my passion, it’s my life. She supports me, she takes care of me and like I said, God willing, I want to fight until four, five years, maybe a little bit more. We’ll see.”

Andre Arlovski has been fighting for 20 years now, virtually his entire adult life. Yet still, the battle-worn veteran continues to find himself reflecting and learning after every bout, including his latest victory:

“To be honest with you, I was sure I was going to knock him out at the end of the first or second round, but in the third round I started looking at the clock and was like, ‘What the (expletive).’ I was exhausted,” Arlovski said. “I started to remind myself what my son told me before my fight. I guess it gave me some powers. It gave me some push up, and I just finished the third round.

“I just know that I have to improve a lot,” Arlovski said. “I need to train even more. I just need to forget about everything, forget about everyone and just do my stuff.”

How much longer do you predict Andrei Arlovski will continue competing in the UFC?