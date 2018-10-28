Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris Booked For UFC 232

Andrei Arlovski and Walt Harris are set to collide before 2018 comes to a close.

UFC officials have announced that Arlovski vs. Harris will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29. It is unknown whether or not the heavyweight clash will be featured on the main card or the prelims of UFC 232, but with a card this stacked the main card spots will be competitive.

Andrei Arlovski vs. Walt Harris – How They Stack Up

Arlovski has had three fights this year and has gone 1-2. He defeated Stefan Struve back in March, but he dropped unanimous decision losses to Tai Tuivasa and Shamil Abdurakhimov. The 13th ranked UFC heavyweight is hoping to end 2018 on a high note.

As for Harris, he’s coming off a second-round TKO victory over Daniel Spitz. “The Big Ticket” has gone 4-6 inside the Octagon. Despite his shortcomings, Harris can turn things around by beating a top 15 heavyweight.

UFC 232 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight. Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will compete in a rematch for the gold. Once the bout begins, Daniel Cormier will be stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title.

The co-main event is expected to be a “super fight” between two champions. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will defend her gold against women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes. Also set for the card is Ilir Latifi vs. Corey Anderson and Megan Anderson vs. Cat Zingano. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 232.

Who do you think wins, Andre Arlovski or Walt Harris?