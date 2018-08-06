Andrew Sanchez and Luis Henrique have received new opponents for their respective upcoming UFC fights, per a repot from Combate.

Sanchez’s Recent Struggles

Sanchez was initially expected to face jiu-jitsu world champ Antonio Braga Neto at UFC Lincoln. The event goes down on August 25th from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Markus Perez has now stepped in to fight Sanchez as Neto will be unable to make the date.

The former Ultimate Fighter winner is attempting to shake off back-to-back knockout losses. Anthony Smith stopped Sanchez in April of last year. Ryan Janes also finished Sanchez the following December.

Perez, a two fight UFC veteran, comes off his first victory under the promotion’s banner. He submitted James Bochnovic in the first round at UFC 224.

Henrique Is Seeking Victory

Luis Henrique finds himself in a very similar position as Sanchez. The Brazilian is also on a two fight losing streak. Arjan Bhullar took home a unanimous decision win over him in his last outing at UFC 215 last September.

Originally, Henrique was to face Mark Godbeer at UFC Sao Paulo. Henrique now shares the cage with Ryan Spann after Godbeer’s pull-out. Spann makes his Octagon debut against Henrique after a successful run on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender’s series.

He recently submitted Emiliano Sordi in 26 seconds on the show. UFC Sao Paulo will go down on September 22nd from the Ibirapuera gymnasium in Brazil.