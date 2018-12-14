Andrey Koreshkov vs. Lorenz Larkin Set for March 29th

When Bellator makes its way to the Pechanga Resort Casino Temecula, California on March 29th, it will do so featuring a welterweight contest featuring former champion Andrey Koreshkov taking on Lorenz Larkin in the card’s main event. The show will air on the Paramount Network and also stream on DAZN.

Andrey Koreshkov currently holds a record of 21-3 MMA, 12-3 Bellator. Koreshkov has all the reason to be confident ahead of his bout with Larkin, as he is 7-0 in his last seven fights against opponents not named Douglas Lima, and he also holds a victory over Lima from Bellator 140. After losing to Douglas Lima via rear naked choke at Bellator 206 to be ousted from the Welterweight Grand Prix in September, Koreshkov will look to make his way back to title contention, starting with a victory over Lorenz Larkin.

Lorenz Larkin has had mixed results since making the jump over to Bellator MMA from the UFC, with an even record of 2-2. After beginning his Bellator campaign on an 0-2 skid, Larkin has gained traction with two consecutive victories to comprise a successful 2018, with wins over Fernando Gonzalez (Bellator 193) and, most recently, over Ion Pascu at Bellator 207. The key for Larkin to make sure he does not lose any of the momentum he has rediscovered is to remain active:

“I like to be an active fighter,” Larkin said following Bellator 207. As long as I am healthy, I like to fight. With this fight, it was stretched out for so long, I didn’t know when I was going to fight. I felt a little bit rusty in there. But as long as I stay active, I got some ring time in right now and he’s a tough opponent. I feel like its coming back, I just got to stay active.”

What is your prediction for this Bellator headliner? Will Andrey Koreshkov get the victory? Or will it be Lorenz Larkin?