CSAC Director Andy Foster Reveals Why Jon Jones Wasn’t Suspended For VADA Test

CSAC Director Andy Foster explains why no suspension will be given to Jon Jones after testing positive in a recent VADA test.

Jon Jones has had numerous run-ins with drug testing issues in recent years. The UFC light heavyweight champion recently regained the 205-pound strap. He defeated Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in December. The third-round stoppage win earned him the vacant title. Now, Jones is back and ready to defend his throne from all his fellow 205-pound counterparts.

However, as part of the agreement to move UFC 232 from Las Vegas to California, Jones was required to undergo Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) testing. But, once again, the test turned in positive for traces of turinabol. California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) Executive Director Andy Foster initially doubled down by saying scientists assured him it’s traces of the same long-term metabolite Jones has already been punished for.

Speaking to Fightful MMA recently, Foster offered a lengthier explanation (via BJ Penn.com):

“The scientists have said there was no evidence of re-administration, the evidence…when we go back and look at the testing from August until now,” Foster said.

“It is indisputable that there’s been no re-administration and there’s no way to prove re-administration between July and what I believe is August of 2018, so Jon Jones, like any athlete, is afforded the presumption of innocence.

“That doesn’t change based on who you are, he served his time…he sat out his time and scientists say…multiple scientists have said, including the expert scientist that I used when I got Jon for the metabolite in 2017, put in writing that there’s no evidence of re-administration”

Jones initially tested positive for turinabol following his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July of 2017. It was determined Jones didn’t knowingly take the banned substance, and was given a lighter punishment than expected. However, prior to UFC 232, traces of that same substance were found in his system.

Due to the holidays, members of the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) were not able to determine whether or not Jones could be licensed in time to fight in Nevada. Therefore, the fight was moved to California, who did license Jones to fight.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has determined that this was a pulsing effect, and the CSAC reached the same conclusion, thus resulting in their decision to license Jones to fight.

What do you think about Foster’s explanation for Jones not being suspended?