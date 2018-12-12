CSAC’s Andy Foster Criticizes USADA For Handling Of Jon Jones’ Case

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) Executive Director Andy Foster doesn’t agree with the way the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has handled the Jon Jones case.

Jones was popped for turinabol in an in-competition UFC 214 drug test. It was Jones’ second failed drug test for performance enhancing drugs under the USADA era. Jones had popped for a UFC 200 drug test, but was given a reduced suspension after it was discovered that “Bones” took tainted supplements.

Andy Foster Criticizes USADA

During a hearing earlier today, Foster said he regrets deferring to USADA on Jones’ UFC 214 anti-doping violation. Foster mentioned the length of time it took for USADA to make a decision and the financial burden caused by the case. Foster told MMAJunkie.com that the process could use an improvement:

“I think it’s good to have doping controls. I think this process was a wreck, and I think we learned from the process. If we keep doing this to the fighters, that’s not serving the public interest. I just don’t think that process is right. I think that the law backs up my thoughts.”

The CSAC decided to re-license Jones ahead of his UFC 232 light heavyweight title bout against Alexander Gustafsson on Dec. 29. Commissioner Martha Shen-Urquidez suggested that Jones undergo several months of additional testing through VADA. While this wouldn’t be mandatory, Jones’ attorney agreed in principle on the condition that VADA’s testing procedures are thoroughly investigated beforehand.

Do you agree with Andy Foster, or does this sound like Foster is being a shill for Jon Jones?