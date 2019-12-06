Andy Ruiz Jr.-Anthony Joshua 2 Weigh-in Results: Champion 15 Pounds Heavier

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. have taken different approaches for their upcoming rematch on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Saudi Arabia.

The two fought back in June where Ruiz Jr. shocked the world and knocked out Joshua in the seventh round. The short-notice replacement gave the Englishman his first loss as a pro.

Now, ahead of their rematch, the two hit the scales where Ruiz Jr. tipped the scales heavier than before. Joshua, meanwhile, was the opposite as he came in much lighter.

Andy Ruiz Jr. appears to be going for the power approach as he hit the scales at 283 pounds, which is the heaviest he has been in for a fight in ten years. Back in June, he weighed 268-pounds, so a gain of 15 pounds.

Anthony Joshua weighed in at 237 pounds, the lightest he has weighed in five years. He weighed 247.8 back in June for the first fight, meaning he lost 10 pounds.

It seems Joshua is going for the speed approach as he is lighter on the feet to try and avoid the power shots of Ruiz Jr.

Both Ruiz Jr. and Joshua say a knockout is coming, while Joshua already says there will be a trilogy after he reclaims his titles on Saturday.