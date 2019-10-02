Andy Ruiz Jr.: Anthony Joshua Should Take A Break If I Beat Him Again

Ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr. is already suggesting his foe should recuperate.

Back in June, Ruiz Jr. shocked the boxing world. Inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, Ruiz Jr. captured the WBA Super, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles via seventh-round TKO. Ruiz Jr. had served as a late replacement opponent when Jarrell Miller was yanked for failing a drug test.

Ruiz Jr. Has A Suggestion For Joshua

Sky Sports caught up with Ruiz Jr. ahead of his second encounter with Joshua. Ruiz Jr. says that if he emerges victorious in the rematch, then Joshua should take time off.

“I think he should take a little break if I beat him,” Ruiz Jr told Sky Sports. Let him recuperate, but one or two losses are not going to make a difference. He’s still a warrior, he’s still a great fighter, and I’m sure he’ll bounce back.”

Shortly after his upset win over Joshua, Ruiz Jr. appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said he’d be willing to have the rematch take place anywhere.

“If he wants a rematch I’ll give it to him. I’m willing to go over there or if they’re willing to come here.”

The location for the rematch came as a surprise to many. While Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn discussed another trip to MSG and England as potential landing spots, Saudi Arabia ended up being decided on. Ruiz Jr. vs. Joshua II will take place on Dec. 7.