Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2 Odds Released

On Saturday, Anthony Joshua made his United States debut when he took on Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ultimately, it was not the best welcome for Joshua as he suffered the first loss of his career when Ruiz Jr. knocked him out in the seventh round. It was a shocking loss for the Englishman. But, Joshua said he will use his rematch clause to get an instant rematch and look to regain his titles.

Now that the plan is for them to rematch, BetOnline has released the odds for the fight. They have Joshua as a -350 favorite while Ruiz Jr. is a +275 underdog even though he won the fight.

The rematch is expected to happen later this year according to Eddie Hearn, and it will happen in England. Not, in the United States like this fight was.

“Listen, tonight was [Ruiz’s] night but AJ will come back 100% and we will make the rematch in the UK in November or December,” Hearn said (via Bloody Elbow). “But this night now belongs to Andy Ruiz.

“AJ has the heart of a lion and will come back stronger. Now at least we know the opponent for the end of the year in the UK. Absolutely we will enact the immediate rematch. He will be devastated when it sinks in. It makes the fall fight a must-win.”