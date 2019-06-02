Andy Ruiz Jr Welcomes Rematch With Joshua After Big Win

Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the boxing world by finishing Anthony Joshua and becoming the heavyweight champion of the world. Leading up to the fight he was a huge underdog and popular opinion was, he had no chance against Joshua. However, after Joshua put him on the canvas in round three, Ruiz would come back at Joshua to stop him in round seven of Saturday night’s main event.

Earlier in the week, Joshua commented on how he was not taking Ruiz lightly calling him “dangerous” and it would seem he was right to do so. Ruiz has 33 wins, 22 of which come by way of knock out and Joshua is a part of that list now. The Mexican-American heavyweight completely ignored any “haters” and focused on Joshua and what was to come after if he won. “This is what I’ve been dreaming about, this is what I’ve been working hard for and I can’t believe I just made my dreams come true,” Ruiz said immediately after the win.

Joshua did give Ruiz another “first” as he put him on the canvas for the first time in his career but Ruiz said when that happened, “it just made me stronger, it made me want it even more and I just had to knock him down back.”

A rematch clause is in the contract which it seems Joshua is certainly going to exercise and when Ruiz was asked if he would be willing to rematch Joshua he immediately replied, “of course.” For now, the new champ just wants to celebrate the win no one thought he would earn. Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing said Joshua looked sloppy and when the rematch does occur it would be around “November or December in the UK”.

Do you think Ruiz can pull off a win in the rematch?