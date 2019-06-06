Andy Ruiz Jr Willing to Face Joshua Anywhere

Andy Ruiz Jr. has had a busy week making the rounds doing interviews and appearing on talk shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live. The newly crowned heavyweight champion was an underdog for his recent win over former champion Anthony Joshua on June 1 in Madison Square Garden and his popularity has skyrocketed. One thing Ruiz has had to address is the pending rematch with Joshua at the end of the year.

While speaking with Kimmel, the rematch was brought up and as far as the location is concerned that is still in negotiations according to Ruiz. However, he did add he is willing to face Joshua in the UK if that is where it ends up. “If he wants a rematch I’ll give it to him, “said Ruiz addressing the rematch clause in the contract. Ruiz added, “I’m willing to go over there or if they’re willing to come here. We’re still in negotiations.” When Kimmel asked if Ruiz had a preference he seemed to prefer to do it in the United States, or in Mexico.

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn already confirmed the rematch on social media soon after the Madison Square Garden event. Based on Ruiz’s interview and Hearn’s post it would seem location is a big part of negotiations. Regardless of where the bout takes place, it would seem Ruiz is already the underdog again according to opening odds. Does location matter when calculating those odds?

One thing is for sure, Ruiz’s victory over Joshua has been called the biggest upset in the sport since Buster Douglas’s win over Mike Tyson back in 1990. Ruiz’s father was present during his appearance on Kimmel’s show and said how proud he as of his son, calling him “Rocky Mexicano”, the Mexican Rocky.

Do you think the location will favor Ruiz or Joshua?