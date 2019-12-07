Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua 2 Live Results Today (Dec. 7)

The rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua takes place today (Dec. 7).

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 takes place inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Back in June, Ruiz scored a massive upset over Joshua in New York City. He stopped Joshua via seventh-round TKO to capture the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles.

The action will begin live on DAZN at noon ET. Also featured on the card will be Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter, Dillian Whyte vs. Mariusz Wach, Filip Hrgovic vs. Eric Molina, and Mahammadrasul Majidov vs. Tom Little.

Keep refreshing this page for live results.