Hill was scheduled to meet Grasso on the main card of UFC Lincoln tomorrow night (Aug. 25). Grasso ended up pulling out due to an injury. “Overkill” now meets Casey and is in search of her second straight victory. She defeated Maryna Moroz via unanimous decision back in February.

Angela Hill Believes Cortney Casey is Better Opponent Than Alexa Grasso

Hill is currently the 14th ranked UFC strawweight, while Casey sits at the 11th spot. That’s one position higher than where Grasso is at. While Hill admits that Grasso is more well known, she’s happy to get to prove her skills against solid opposition (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It sucks that I’m not getting the same hype train as Grasso, but I do feel like Cortney is a better fighter. I definitely feel ready for her; I’ve been wanting to fight her for a while. It’s still a good fight for me.”

In the main event of UFC Lincoln, lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick will clash. The co-main event will feature featherweight action between Michael Johnson and Andre Fili. Veterans Jake Ellenberger and Bryan Barberena will do battle as will John Moraga and Deiveson Figueiredo. The main card will begin with middleweight action as Eryk Anders and Tim Williams collide.

