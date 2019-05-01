Angela Hill Replaces Felice Herrig at UFC 238 in Chicago

Former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ contender Angela Hill will step into replace one of her former housemates after Felice Herrig suffered a torn ACL in training that knocked her out of UFC 238 in Chicago.

Hill will now replace Herrig on the June 8 card as she faces three-fight UFC veteran Xiaonan Yan.

UFC officials announced the switch with ESPN with additional sources close to the contest confirming the news on Wednesday.

Hill just recently stepped up for another short notice opportunity when she faced Jodie Esquibel at this past weekend’s UFC Fight Night card from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Hill won the fight by unanimous decision.

Now the former Invicta FC champion will once again jump into the fray as a replacement opponent while looking to hand Xiaonan her first loss in the UFC.

The 29-year old Chinese strawweight is currently 3-0 inside the Octagon with an impressive 10-1 with one no contest record overall.

UFC 238 in Chicago is headlined by a pair of title fights as Henry Cejudo battles Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight championship while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight belt up for grabs against Jessica Eye.