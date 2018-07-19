Angela Hill Seeking New Opponent For UFC Lincoln

UFC Fight Night 135 is now down one women’s strawweight bout.

Initially it was expected that Angela Hill would be meeting Alexa Grasso on the UFC Lincoln card. MMA Junkie reports that Grasso has been forced to pull out of the fight with an undisclosed injury.

The event is set to take place from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 25th. Grasso’s last Octagon appearance resulted in a first round submission loss to Tatiana Suarez at UFC Fight Night 129 this past May. It was the first time in Grasso’s career that she was defeated via stoppage.

Hill comes off a unanimous decision win over Maryna Moroz at UFC on FOX 28 in February. We’ll keep you updated in regards to Hill’s potential replacement or removal from the card. The current UFC Lincoln fight card can be found below:

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

Angela Hill vs. TBA

Andre Fili vs. Michael Johnson

Antonio Braga Neto vs. Andrew Sanchez

Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. John Moraga

Luke Sanders vs. Rani Yahya

Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria

Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck

Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan

Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger

