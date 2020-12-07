Angela Hill Tests Positive For COVID-19, Rematch Against Tecia Torres Off UFC 256

Angela Hill and Tecia Torres will not be rematching at UFC 256 after all.

Hill and Torres were set to have their rematch five years in the making. However, Hill revealed on social media she has tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight is off.

Tested positive for Covid and won’t be fighting next week. Tried to stay as safe as possible during fightcamp but with mma training there’s virtually no social distancing. Was looking forward to running it back, maybe in the near future. #CovidFuckingUpEveryonesSeason #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/karOTjqZO2 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 7, 2020

“Tested positive for Covid and won’t be fighting next week. Tried to stay as safe as possible during fightcamp but with mma training there’s virtually no social distancing. Was looking forward to running it back, maybe in the near future,” Hill wrote.

Angela Hill is coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Michelle Waterson and Claudia Gadelha. In both fights, many pundits thought she should’ve won. Before the setbacks, she was on a three-fight winning streak with wins over Loma Lookboonmee, Hannah Cifers, and Ariane Carnelossi.

Whether or not the UFC will look to rebook Hill vs. Torres 2 in early 2021 is uncertain at this point.

UFC 256 is now as follows: