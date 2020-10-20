Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Angela Hill vs Tecia Torres II Scheduled For UFC 256

By Ian Carey

Angela Hill vs Tecia Torres 2 has been booked for UFC 256 on December 12th, 2020. The event is expected to take place in Las Vegas although no official announcement has been made.

The two previously fought over 5 years ago at UFC 188. It was just Hill’s 3rd professional fight and her first professional loss. Tecia Torres improved to 6-0 after their fight from 2015. She had already defeated fighters such as Rose Namajunas, Felice Herrig, and Paige VanZant at this point in her career.

Angela Hill will come into this fight having dropped 2-straight split-decisions. She lost to Michelle Waterson last month and Cláudia Gadelha back in May. Hill is currently ranked #12 in the UFC strawweight division.

#11 ranked Tecia Torres will come into this bout having defeated Brianna Van Buren via unanimous decision back in June. The win ended a 4-fight losing streak for the 31-year-old. She had lost to Marina Rodriguez, Zhang Weili, Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and Jéssica Andrade in 2018/19.

UFC 256 is scheduled to be headlined by Amanda Nunes defending the featherweight title against Megan Anderson.  Marvin Vettori will also face Ronaldo Souza. Mackenzie Dern is also scheduled to face Virna Jandiroba on the card.

