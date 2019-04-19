Watch: Angela Magana Releases Video Statement After Awakening From Coma

Former UFC fighter and current Combate Americas fighter Angela Magana recently awoke from a coma after undergoing emergency surgery in Puerto Rico earlier this week.

Magana was in the coma after undergoing emergency surgery for cauda equina, after experiencing a slipped disc in her back and additional nerve pain. She was previously scheduled to make her Combate Americas debut in April before being forced out of the bout with the injury.

After the surgery, Magana remained in a coma for two days. Now that she has finally woken up, Magana released a video update to fans on YouTube. Here’s what she had to say (via MMA Junkie):

“Hi, guys. I’m awake. I still feel very tired. Like, I can barely open my eyes. But thank you, everybody, for thinking about me. I feel like I’m a very rich woman because I have a lot of time.

“Look what happened: I almost lost all my time. But to take time to wish somebody well, what do we do with time? We make money. So time’s more valuable than money. So, thank you to everybody who took the time to wish me well. I’m going to make a full recovery.

“The problem was just the anesthesia. The disc procedure and cauda equina stuff was better than they thought. The surgery was great; it was just the anesthesia. I’m going to get better, and I’ll be fighting again soon. Nothing will stop me, man. And Combate Americas has been so good to me. Thank you.”

The Combate Americas Sr. VP of Operations and Communications released the following statement after the good news:

“We are thrilled and relieved to hear that Angela has come out of the coma and is alert and responsive. We have to imagine that her fierceness and determination has played a part in her recovery.”



