Angela Magana Reportedly Out of Coma After Two Days Following Emergency Surgery

Former UFC fighter and current Combate Americas athlete Angela Magana has reportedly woken up from a coma after she was forced to undergo emergency surgery in Puerto Rico earlier this week.

According to Magana’s coach Gabriel Lamastus in a statement to MMAJunkie, Magana woke up and has been responsive and talking after slipping into a coma for the past two days.

“Angela is responding to the treatment and is waking up!!!,” Lamastus said. “We are over joyed (sic). She has been in and out of it.”

Magana went into a coma after she had to undergo emergency surgery for cauda equina after experience a slipped disc in her back and additional nerve pain. Magana was scheduled to make her Combate Americas debut in April before she was forced out of the fight due to the problems with her back.

Update on Angelas Status. We are very postive about her waking up from the coma.

Cauda equina is described as happening “when the nerve roots of the cauda equina are compressed and disrupt motor and sensory function to the lower extremities and bladder. Patients with this syndrome are often admitted to the hospital as a medical emergency. CES can lead to incontinence and even permanent paralysis.”

Because of the severity of that disorder, Magana was rushed into surgery but then slipped into a coma where she remained for the past two days.

The good news is that she appears to be on the road to recovery after waking up from the coma on Thursday.