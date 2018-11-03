Another UFC Fighter Chides Sijara Eubanks Over Missing Weight

Sijara Eubanks has come under fire for missing weight at UFC 230 by fans, analysts, and even fighters.

Eubanks will meet Roxanne Modafferi tonight (Nov. 3) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will be featured on the preliminary portion of UFC 230. Eubanks weighed in at 127.2 pounds, which is over the women’s flyweight limit. “Sarj” has received a ton of flak from all different directions.

Jessica Eye Sounds Off On Sijara Eubanks

While missing weight is bad enough, missing weight after complaining about losing a title opportunity and ripping UFC officials with a 3-2 record just takes the cake. New UFC signee Ben Askren told Eubanks to “grow up.” In a recent Twitter rant, Jessica Eye agreed (via MMAJunkie.com):

“All that mean-mugging really don’t mean nothing when you can’t make weight. I mean, come on, ‘Sarj.’ You couldn’t put your foot in your mouth any more than you ever have and you did today. Learn to be a professional. You’ll get the fights that you want and you feel you deserve when you make weight. Just like the rest of us. Nobody said making weight is easy, right? But we all know about the fights well ahead of time. We can talk with the UFC if it’s a short-notice fight about an agreed-upon weight. But just as you would treat yourself like a fight camp, and you have scheduled training days and you have a regimen that hopefully is going to keep you at peak performance on fight day – why wouldn’t you treat nutrition the same way? It’s up to us as an athlete to make sure our body stays fueling properly. We get that choice. And we’re the one making the food choices. And if you’re having a hard time making those food choices, we have so many people out there available to us, to help us with nutrition. So missing weight is a matter of ignorance and just not caring, in my opinion.”

Thank goodness @BulletValentina dodged a bullet on that one. Way to go @SarJnCharge spectacular job as always making weight.😂 pic.twitter.com/zdbI85hMYs — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) November 2, 2018

Making weight is hard but it is a part of the job description. I hold myself to high standard I would be disgusted with myself if I missed weight and it wasn’t a medical reason . pic.twitter.com/6RCbpDeKY5 — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) November 2, 2018

Do you think Sijara Eubanks needs to be humbled?