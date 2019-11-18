Anthony Johnson Has Simple Plan For UFC Return

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has a plan for his return to the Octagon, and it’s short and sweet.

Johnson has expressed interest in returning to the UFC. Back in 2017, Johnson announced his retirement following a second loss to then-UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. “Rumble” is now shooting for a spring return in the heavyweight division, although now it could be pushed back to summer.

Anthony Johnson’s Plan? ‘Just Hurt People’

Having a plan of action is rarely viewed as a negative thing but when it’s as terrifying as Johnson’s, many of his potential opponents may choose to take a powder. Speaking to The Mac Life, “Rumble” made it clear that he’s looking to rearrange some faces (via MMAFighting.com).

“We have to meet with the UFC some more,” Rumble said. “We have to go over things and just figure some stuff out but it’s all looking good so far. Nothing bad. I don’t want to put my foot in my mouth and say too much but everything’s looking good right now. I’m not worried.

“I was trying to shoot for April/May but maybe June/July. We’ll see. But whenever I come back I’m going to make sure it’s known. I want to come back and showcase everything and fight and just hurt people.”

Don’t mistake Johnson’s words for cockiness, however. “Rumble” said he has great respect for the heavyweights.

“Right now I feel good being at 240,” Johnson said. “If I were to fight right now at heavyweight for 240, I’d feel just fine. I feel like I still have my strength. I’m definitely not going to be one of the bigger heavyweight guys, there’s some monsters at heavyweight, but my advantage would probably be speed over a majority of those guys. Everybody at heavyweight, for the most part, has power but I think I’m much faster than those guys and I’ll probably have a little bit more knockout power. Don’t take that from me, I’m just saying.

“Those guys at heavyweight are amazing. I look forward to fighting all of them.”

How far can Anthony Johnson go in the UFC heavyweight division?