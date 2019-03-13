Anthony Johnson Wants Over $1 Million For Jon Jones Fight

Anthony Johnson says if he’s expected to make his return against Jon Jones, he needs to get paid.

Johnson has been teasing a comeback, but only in the heavyweight division. “Rumble” retired after losing to Daniel Cormier a second time in their rematch back in April 2017. Since that time, Johnson has been involved in the marijuana business. Johnson certainly hasn’t been resting on his laurels as he’s kept himself in ridiculous shape.

‘Rumble’ Johnson Wants Big Payday For Return Bout

Johnson appeared on “Sammy and The Punk,” which is co-hosted by former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson. “Rumble” said that he needs a big check to be enticed to return for a Jon Jones bout (via BJPenn.com):

“Jon and I were supposed to fight four years ago. If a fight that was supposed to happen four years ago is still a hot topic, that’s not some half a million dollar payday. That’s worthy of every penny you deserve to fight somebody. I’m not gonna say a number right now. Put it like this. It’s more than a million — plus pay-per-view buys.”

Johnson and Jones were supposed to collide back in May 2015. Jones ended up being arrested for a hit-and-run incident and was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight championship. Since that time, many have been wondering how Johnson vs. Jones would’ve played out.

Do you think we’ll ever get to see Anthony Johnson vs. Jon Jones?