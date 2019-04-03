Anthony Johnson Doesn’t Get Excited Watching Jon Jones Fight

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has been retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition for some time now. However, if he ever does decide to return to the cage, fans would love to see him square off against Jon Jones at heavyweight. The pair were expected to fight several years ago for Jones’ light heavyweight championship.

However, some issues outside the cage on Jones’ part prevented that from happening. Johnson went on to unsuccessfully challenge for Daniel Cormier’s 205-pound title twice before retiring. Now, Johnson has been focusing on bodybuilding, as well as working as a promotional consultant with Bare Knuckle FC. During a recent BKFC media event, Johnson was asked about Jones’ fighting style and if he finds him exciting.

Johnson immediately knew where the conversation was leading, and admitted, that while he doesn’t find himself excited when Jones fights, he acknowledges “Bones” has done some amazing things in the Octagon (via MMA Junkie):

“I’ve always been a fan of combat sports, no matter what,” Johnson said. “Watching Jon fight, it’s always amazing because he’s such a dominant force. Do I get excited watching Jon fight? I can’t say I do. But I like watching him fight. The guy’s done so many amazing things in the octagon.

“I know where you’re going with this whole thing, and if it happens, it happens. But of course, I want it to happen at heavyweight, that way we can both be fat and happy and not have to worry about losing weight, and just go out there and fight.

“But of course, the price has to be right. You can’t have a fight that was supposed to be four years ago and try to give you what they give you for a title fight. I’m like, no.”

Do you think Johnson and Jones will ever meet at heavyweight?