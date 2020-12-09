Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Anthony Johnson Parts Ways With UFC, Signs With Bellator

By Cole Shelton
Anthony Johnson
Image Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Johnson’s return to MMA will be under a different promotion.

For nearly a year now, “Rumble” has hinted at a return to the sport and many were eager to see if he would go to heavyweight or stay at light heavyweight. However, on Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported Johnson and the UFC parted ways, and the former title challenger signed with Bellator.

“Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is headed to Bellator. “Rumble” has agreed to terms with Bellator, per sources,” Helwani reports. “He hasn’t signed his deal just yet, but he’s expected to imminently, sources say. Johnson recently mutually parted ways with the UFC, according to sources.

“Johnson is slated to fight in the first half of 2021 and is expected to debut at light heavyweight, per sources. No debut fight set yet. He last fought in April 2017 versus Daniel Cormier in Buffalo at UFC 210,” he continued.

Scott Coker, the president of Bellator, confirmed the news in a simple tweet.

Anthony Johnson, as mentioned, has not fought since he lost to Cormier at UFC 210. Before the loss, he beat the likes of Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, and Jimi Manuwa by KO.

For his Bellator debut, he will have a ton of options like a rematch with Bader, or taking on Corey Anderson or even getting a immediate title shot against Vadim Nemkov. Regardless, this is big news for Bellator.

