Anthony Johnson Parts Ways With UFC, Signs With Bellator

Anthony Johnson’s return to MMA will be under a different promotion.

For nearly a year now, “Rumble” has hinted at a return to the sport and many were eager to see if he would go to heavyweight or stay at light heavyweight. However, on Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported Johnson and the UFC parted ways, and the former title challenger signed with Bellator.

Scott Coker, the president of Bellator, confirmed the news in a simple tweet.

Anthony Johnson, as mentioned, has not fought since he lost to Cormier at UFC 210. Before the loss, he beat the likes of Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, and Jimi Manuwa by KO.

For his Bellator debut, he will have a ton of options like a rematch with Bader, or taking on Corey Anderson or even getting a immediate title shot against Vadim Nemkov. Regardless, this is big news for Bellator.