Anthony Johnson On UFC Return: ‘The Time Just Isn’t Right’

Anthony Johnson isn’t closing the door on an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return, but he feels the timing isn’t right.

Johnson was last seen inside the Octagon back in April 2017. “Rumble” fell short in a rematch against Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title. Johnson announced his retirement after suffering another submission loss to “DC.” While Johnson hung up his gloves, many feel that “Rumble” will eventually make his return. Even Johnson won’t deny the possibility.

Anthony Johnson Says The Time Isn’t Right For UFC Return

Johnson appeared on “The Luke Thomas Show” to discuss his current plans as well as what the future may hold. During his appearance, “Rumble” talked about a potential UFC return (via Bloody Elbow):

“If the price is right, anything can happen. He [Dana White] knows that when the time is right, we’ll talk about it. But right now, the time just isn’t right. There’s no point. If I’m gonna do it I wanna do it at heavyweight. Everybody can eat, be fat, and happy and go out there and slug it out and see what happens.”

Johnson recently linked up with Bare Knuckle Championship, but he won’t be fighting for the organization. Instead, he will serve as an ambassador for the promotion.

