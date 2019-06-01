Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. Live Results Tonight (June 1)

The time has arrived for Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.

Tonight (June 1), Joshua will put his WBA Super, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles on the line against late replacement Ruiz Jr. The action takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Also featured on the card will be a female lightweight title unification bout between Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon.

The preliminary portion of Joshua vs. Ruiz Jr. will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. The main card starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. The entire card will air live on DAZN. Keep refreshing this page for live results below:

Main Card

Katie Taylor vs. Delfine Persoon

Callum Smith vs. Hassan N’Dam

Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.

Prelims