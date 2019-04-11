Anthony Joshua Calls Jarrell Miller Another Stepping Stone Towards Mega Fights

Anthony Joshua prepares to defend his heavyweight crown yet again. This time against knockout artist Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller. The pair will clash from Madison Square Garden, in what will be Joshua’s United States debut, on June 1 in New York City.

Speaking to DAZN, however, Joshua says that he simply sees Miller as another stepping stone towards mega fights against opponents like Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder – the latter of which he was unable to come to terms with for a massive heavyweight unification bout recently (via Boxing Scene):

“What I feel is we have to put the tit-for-tat aside and realise where we both went wrong in negotiations and get it right. It’s coming to a stage where the fans are missing out because Big Baby Miller, as much as my resume shows I beat him, I have to be serious about this guy.

“Big Baby Miller isn’t the end of the rainbow, he’s another stepping stone. I had to do Parker, then I had to do Povetkin, now I have to do Miller. How many steps do I have to do while I’m the champion to get my hands on these guys?

“It’s only more risks I’m taking to miss out on this mega fight and I don’t want to take too many risks.”

Despite his comments, Joshua likely won’t be overlooking the six-foot-four Miller, who is undefeated in his career. “Big Baby” has racked up an impressive record of 23-0-1, 20 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Should he add Joshua to that list, it’ll be one of the biggest upsets the division has ever seen.

