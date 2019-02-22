Anthony Joshua Explains How He’ll Beat Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Boxing heavyweight king Anthony Joshua explains how he plans on beating the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder inside the squared circle.

Anthony Joshua is the king of heavyweight boxing at the moment. However, there are two fights in particular that fans would like to see him take before truly cementing himself with the moniker. Those fights being against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. Speaking to The New York Times recently, Joshua has a gameplan mapped out for both men.

He believes he can knock Fury out cold, and simply out-box Wilder (via Boxing Scene):

“Fury, I’m just going to knock him out. No nonsense, none of this jab-for-jab nonsense. Just work him, work him, work him. With Wilder, I can outbox Wilder. No problem. Fury’s a bit more elusive, so I have to just kind of pin him down a bit more, then do what I want to do,” Joshua said.

Before he can worry about fighting Fury or Wilder, Joshua has to focus on the task at hand. He’ll defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller. The fight goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1st. Joshua is undefeated in his career at 22-0.

21 of his wins have come by way of knockout. However, Miller is also undefeated with a record of 23-0-1. If Miller can defeat Joshua in his United States debut, it will be one of the biggest upsets the division has ever seen.

Do you agree with Joshua’s assessment of possible fights with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury?