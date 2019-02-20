Anthony Joshua: Jarrell Miller Would Be Better Off In The NFL

Boxing heavyweight king Anthony Joshua says that Jarrell Miller would be better off competing in the NFL ahead of their MSG bout.

Anthony Joshua seems unconcerned with what Jarrell Miller brings to the table. The WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion defends his titles against “Big Baby” on June 1st. The action goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be Joshua’s United States fighting debut.

Things got very personal between the pair at their pre-fight press conference yesterday (Tues. February 19, 2019). Things got so heated that Miller even shoved Joshua across the stage during their staredown. Some of that is likely due to Joshua’s comments about Miller during the presser.

The Englishman said that Miller is slow, and isn’t a very good puncher. He also brought up his past issues with substance abuse, and said he’d be better suited for a career in the National Football League (NFL) (via Boxing Scene):

“He’s slow, he’s not a puncher,” Joshua said. “Like a gorilla back, ex-kickboxer, probably would be better off in the NFL, substance abuse, got caught on PEDs. I can’t really respect that, so talk is cheap. You know? And I’m just gonna back it up in the ring, so yeah, I don’t really have much to say.”

Who are you picking in Joshua vs. Miller in June?