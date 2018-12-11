Eddie Hearn Believes Anthony Joshua Knocks Deontay Wilder Out

Anthony Joshua now seems to be interested in a fight with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Wilder comes off a 12 round war with Tyson Fury in Los Angeles earlier this month. The pair fought to a draw, but many feel like some major holes were exposed in Wilder’s game. Joshua appears to feel the same.

In previous months it was hard to get Joshua to the table and to agree to terms for a fight with Wilder. IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champ Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, however, would not like to get a deal done. But it looks like a rematch between Fury and Wilder is also being discussed for the spring. Speaking to The Sun lately, Hearn said he believes that Joshua could actually knock Wilder out if they fought (via Boxing Scene):

“Joshua would be a lot easier to hit (than Fury) but I also think Joshua would take (Wilder) off his feet and knock him spark out,” Hearn said. “If Josh fights Tyson it’s going to be the most amazing event but it’s also going to be quite an awkward night.

“If he fights Wilder it’s going to be X-rated because someone’s head is getting taken off – If that goes 12 rounds, Joshua against Wilder, I’m quitting the sport. Because that’s ridiculous, that’s not possible. We want Wilder. That’s the difference.

“I think if it was man on man and there were no belts, nothing, I think Joshua would probably prefer Fury. There’s always been the ‘oh he was the champ, you won his belts’ and stuff like that so maybe that’s in his head a little bit but he wants to be undisputed.’

“I think in the back of his mind, he wants to do a job on Fury as well. He wants to do a job on both of them and he’s going to violently do that.”

What do you think about Hearn’s comments regarding Joshua vs. Wilder?