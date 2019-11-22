Anthony Joshua On Rematch With Andy Ruiz Jr.: ‘I Just Need To Win’

Anthony Joshua was shockingly knocked out earlier this year to Andy Ruiz Jr. The loss ended his reign as a heavyweight champion and halted the talks of him fighting Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

Now, on Dec. 7, the Englishman is set to rematch Ruiz Jr. in a pivotal fight. For Joshua, he knows he can still fight and knows he must prove that.

“We haven’t done anything differently mentally, I am a champion,” Joshua said, speaking at a media day (via TheMacLife). “I walked into the gym and three years later I was Olympic champion. I have had one loss but I am not about to become a p***y overnight and not be able to fight.

“I can fight, that is it. I don’t need to reflect on that, I just need to win.”

Meanwhile, the knockout loss put an end to him in the conversation as the best heavyweight boxer. While fellow Englishman, Tyson Fury made more of a case for that, Joshua doesn’t try to compare as he is just focused on this fight.

“Tyson is at a different stage in his career,” Joshua said. “I always say he’s turned pro the year I had my first fight and he’s been pro 11 years doing his thing. He would never understand what I’m going through. That’s another entitled opinion, I was ready, I was in a good place.”