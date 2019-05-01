Anthony Joshua Receives New Opponent For U.S. Debut

Anthony Joshua’s debut in the United States took a bit of a scare recently. Originally, the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion was to defend his throne against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller. However, due to several failed drug tests, Miller was removed from the match-up and lost out on the biggest payday of his career.

Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn scrambled to find his man a new opponent, and has done exactly that. Andy Ruiz will now take on Joshua inside Madison Square Garden on June 1, per ESPN. Ruiz is a former world title challenger, who took Joseph Parker all 12 rounds during their 2016 title fight. Since, he has been on a three-fight win streak. Of his 32 career wins, 21 have come by way of knockout.

He has the chance to become the first-ever Mexican heavyweight world champion, and pull off one of the biggest upsets in the division’s history, against Joshua. Joshua holds a spotless record at 22-0, 21 coming via knockout. The only man Joshua was unable to finish was Joseph Parker, a fellow former foe between he and Ruiz.

What do you think about Joshua getting a new opponent for his U.S. debut?