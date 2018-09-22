Anthony Joshua Remains Undefeated, Lays Waste To Alexander Povetkin (Video)

Anthony Joshua is still the heavyweight king of boxing. The Englishman retained his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO (Super), and IBO heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin earlier today. Joshua finished Povetkin in the 7th round from the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Check out a clip from Joshua’s knockout win over Povetkin here:

Joshua is now 22-0 in his boxing career. Of his 22 career victories, 21 of those have come by way of knockout. He is a 2012 Olympic gold medalist boxer at super-heavyweight. The 28-year-old has been linked to rumored fights against the likes of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

In fact, Wilder and Fury will fight come December. Joshua has expressed interest in fighting the winner of that bout in April. Immediately after defeating Povetkin, Joshua said he’d like to fight on April 13th from Wembley Stadium.

It should be interesting to see how things play out for the elite of the heavyweight division.

Who do you think Joshua will fight next?