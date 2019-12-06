Anthony Joshua Says He Never Lost Heart After Loss to Andy Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. will face each other again for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. This past June, Ruiz did what no one expected him to do; he knocked out Joshua in round seven of their match in New York City. It was Joshua’s first match outside of the UK and was to be his big debut in the United States but Ruiz did not let that happen.

Ruiz is 33-1 but there are still those that think his win was a fluke. This Saturday Joshua is looking to prove that he is still serious about his place among boxing’s heavyweights. At the final press conference on Wednesday, when asked what is different for Joshua in this rematch, the former champion said he never lost his drive to win even after losing the first match. “I didn’t lose any heart,” Joshua said after losing in New York, “I didn’t lose any type of fire in my belly and I started punching a heavy bag, preparing for this day.”

Ruiz is well aware that Joshua will likely bring a different game plan into the ring on Saturday night and that only helps in his own preparation. Ruiz said, “AJ’s going to come with a different game plan. I know he’s prepared I know he’s motivated so I think that’s what gives me the extra edge of being more motivated you know being more cautious.”

Big Changes from the First Fight 📈#RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/1XMrJiB8yk — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) December 6, 2019

The one big difference for the rematch, are their respective weights coming into Saturday. This time, Joshua is coming in lighter for the rematch and Ruiz is coming in heavier. Whether or not that says anything about what to expect on Saturday night is up for speculation but given the location, cardio can be a factor as the fight goes on.

Whom do you have winning the rematch Saturday night?