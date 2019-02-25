Anthony Joshua Says Jarrell Miller Just Making Things Worse For Himself With Trash Talk

Heavyweight king Anthony Joshua says Jarrell Miller is just making things worse for himself with the trash talk leading up to their fight.

Jarrell Miller has been doing his best to hype up his bout with Anthony Joshua. Miller will challenge for the Englishman’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. The action goes down from Madison Square Garden on June 1st in New York City. Speaking to Seconds Out, Joshua said he thinks all of Miller’s talk is just making things worse for the Brooklyn native.

In fact, he thinks he’ll be able to handle “Big Baby” pretty easily (via Boxing Scene):

“Yeah yeah, ‘cos I can beat him easy, but now I think I’ll nearly murder him in there. So I think he’s making it worse for himself, yeah.

“No one really wanted to fight, so I said: ‘Eddie, where’s the next best place or [one] that sits on par with Wembley Stadium?’” Joshua said. “And he was like: ‘MSG [Madison Square Garden].’ And I said: ‘But who can you get?’ He goes: ‘Why don’t you look at Big Baby Miller? New York-born, Brooklyn fighter, loudmouth, got history.’ And I looked and I said: ‘yeah, that’s easy work!’”

Joshua currently holds an undefeated record of 22-0, with 21 of them coming by way of knockout. Miller is also undefeated at 23-0-1 and hopes to keep that record spotless when he meets Joshua this summer. Should he pull off the feat, it will be one of the biggest upsets the division has ever seen.

What do you think about Joshua saying Miller’s talk is making things worse for himself?