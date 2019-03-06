Anthony Joshua Vows To Make Jarrell Miller Next Knockout Win On His Resume

Anthony Joshua plans to add to his already extensive knockout resume this summer. The boxing heavyweight king defends his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller from Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1st. Speaking to media recently, Joshua said he plans on making Miller the 22nd knockout on his resume (via Boxing Scene):

“I’ve gotta get rid of Miller,” Joshua said. “You know, I had fun with Parker when I fought him. I said, ‘I’m gonna out-box him,’ because they said, ‘Oh, he can’t box. You can knock someone out.’

“But no one really said I can box until then. So [it was] just [about] proving I can go the rounds and I can box. But I’m done with that now. It’s back to knockouts and Miller’s number 23 on my list.”

Joshua isn’t the only one predicting a knockout. “Big Baby” himself is confident that his clash with Joshua won’t go to the scorecards. However, he believes it’ll be himself who leaves MSG with the knockout victory:

“It ain’t going to the cards,” Miller said. “I know I’m gonna knock him out. I’m gonna knock him out. I’m telling you, you guys haven’t seen the greatest ‘Big Baby’ yet.”

One thing is for sure, both men have no intentions of going the distance come June 1st. The rivalry between the pair has been extremely personal in the build up. Their hatred for one another will be very evident when they collide for the heavyweight throne.

What do you think about Joshua vowing to knock out Miller?