Anthony Joshua Expects Deontay Wilder To Defeat Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua has made his pick for Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 1), Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Fury. The action will take place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the bout and while it isn’t quite Wilder vs. Joshua, it’s still a big fight between two undefeated heavyweights.

Anthony Joshua Predicts Wilder vs. Fury

Joshua recently spoke to DailyMail UK and explained why he’s picking Wilder to beat Fury tomorrow night:

“Definitely Wilder. I’m saying Wilder, I was thinking about it today. When I fought Klitschko, he had 16-17 months off because Fury got injured and had to pull out of their fight so he had a long period off. He said it done him well because he was training in between, he revitalized his body. He has been doing it for so long. He took himself out of the box, freshened up, he trained so he kept his body active, and then he had a fight with me. But due to the fact I was active while he was waiting to fight Fury, I managed to get the stoppage in the 11th round. That activeness plays a big part in boxing. Then you have got Fury who had a long lay-off, was not training, did the opposite and is now going to fight a championship fighter. The proof is in the pudding and history only teaches us that it will repeat itself. So I think that Fury will lose, Wilder will win.”

Who are you picking, Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury?