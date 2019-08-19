Anthony Pettis Breaks Foot During UFC 241 Fight (Photo)

Anthony Pettis wanted to fight Nate Diaz yet it did not go his way. He was dominated from the get-go and lost by unanimous decision.

To make matters worse for “Showtime” is the fact that he broke his foot during the foot, but when it took place is unknown. But, reports are out there that it happened in the first round.

Following the bout and being transported to the hospital, Anthony Pettis shared a photo of his broken foot on Instagram.

“@natediaz209 you have a hard ass head homie lol,” Pettis wrote on Instagram.

With the loss, Anthony Pettis dropped to 22-9 as a pro and brought him back into the losing ways after he knocked out Stephen Thompson in March. How long “Showtime” will be out with an injury is unknown but a broken foot tends to take four to six weeks but could be longer depending on the severity of the injury.

Of course, this is not the first time Anthony Pettis has broken a bone in a fight as at UFC 229 he broke his hand.