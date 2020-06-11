Anthony Pettis Calls Out Anderson Silva, ‘The Spider’ Responds

Anthony Pettis is interested in fighting Anderson Silva.

Silva, who has not fought since his UFC 237 loss to Jared Cannonier, has said he wants to fight out his UFC contract. The former middleweight champion called out Conor McGregor for a catchweight fight which the Irishman agreed to but has since retired.

Now, “Showtime” has called out “The Spider” in a polite way.

“It would be an honor !!! @spiderandersonsilva #forthefans #185 #letsgo,” Pettis wrote.

What weight class it would be at is unknown at this point. Anderson Silva said he’d cut to 176 pounds to fight McGregor so perhaps he would do the same to fight the former UFC lightweight champion.

Not only is Pettis interested in the fight, but so is Silva who responded in the comments saying he’d accept the scrap.

“This is great my friend let’s do it,” Silva responded.

Anthony Pettis is coming off a decision win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 249 to return to the win column after losing back-to-back fights to Nate Diaz and Diego Ferreira. Showtime has fought as high as welterweight so there is no doubt he would be the smaller man inside the Octagon. But, Pettis has never been afraid of a challenge.

Anderson Silva, meanwhile, is 1-6 and one no-contest in his last eight fights. The Brazilian suffered a TKO loss to Cannonier and before that, dropped a decision to Israel Adesanya. When the Brazilian will fight again is to be seen, but The Spider seems interested in these big fights against high profile names.