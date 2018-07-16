Anthony Pettis Calls Out Nate Diaz On Twitter

Former WEC and UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis is a happy man. He is back to the win column with an impressive second-round submission victory of Michael Chiesa. Not many people thought Pettis could pull this off. Pettis was struggling inside the Octagon for quite some time and had gone 4-5 in his last nine outings prior to the finish over “The Maverick.”

Pettis took to Twitter and called out Nate Diaz for a fight and also had a few words for Al Iaquinta. From the looks of it, Pettis is looking for a big money fight for his next bout:

Al Iaquinta pulled out of the fight with Justin Gaethje due to an injury, so he was replaced by James Vick. There has been no news on Al’s next fight or when he is going to return to the Octagon.

On the other hand, Nate Diaz hasn’t fought in the UFC after his decision loss to Conor Mcgregor back in Aug. 2016. There was speculation that the younger Diaz brother was coming back, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz are both ranked at number eight and this is a fight that makes sense. Both fighters have solid standup and slick submission skills. But, there is still no news from UFC or Nate that he’ll return to fight.

Who wins the fight if it’s booked, Pettis or Diaz?